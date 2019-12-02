Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Haters Over Son’s Nails & Crop Top

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Dwyane Wade took some time out to show fans a few reasons why he’s thankful, but after his joyful moment was cast at the center of online hate, Wade decided to speak out.

On Saturday (Nov. 30), Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to post a family photo of the Wades, minus Dwyane Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, for the holidays with a heartfelt caption showcasing her gratitude.

”Grateful Happy Thanksgiving good people,” Gabby wrote. “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking…All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”

Although the moment was meant to be awe-inspiring, online critics soured the moment by critiquing the Wade’s decision to allow their 12-year old son Zion to wear fake nails and a crop top.

After receiving a mix of support and criticism, Dwyane Wade decided to speak out against the hate himself, calling the online attacks “stupidity” before dismissing it and letting nay sayers know that at the end of the day it’s his family, not anyone else’s.

”I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Dwyane Wade wrote. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Driving his point home, Wade added that his only goal as a parent is to love and support his children, and ensure that they feel seen.

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Over the past year, the Wades have caught flack for his overwhelming support of his son then 11-year old son Zion who came out as gay. As previously reported, Dwyane Wade broke the news when his wife Gabrielle Union appeared alongside Zion at the annual PRIDE Parade in Miami.

The Wades also had to defend their decision in October after the NBA legend posted a picture of Gabrielle Union, daughter Kaavia and Zion on his Instastory with the caption, “My Girls,” prompting Gabrielle to address online trolls as well after a fan posted the picture to Twitter.

“Looks like love to me I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb sh*t. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

“We support each other with Pride,” Dwyane Wade said in a post in April, supporting his son’s appearance at Miami’s PRIDE parade, maybe it’s time for the rest of us to follow suit.

