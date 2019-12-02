Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mad Shade At DJ Drama & Don Cannon

Source

Once upon a time, not too long ago, things were all good between Lil Uzi Vert and his business partners, DJ Drama and Don Cannon.

As we come to the end of 2019, looks like Uzi wants to get a few things off his chest as the new year approaches.

On Thanksgiving night, Uzi took to Twitter to thank his fans, well family, or friends-who knows?

This tweet was mad confusing. Uzi tweeted, “I wanna let My family know … and I say family because all the fans left along time ago. Only Family Stays so if you stayed I’m Thankful For U … We Gonna Party so Hard In No Time #EA I LOVE YOU I SWEAR TIMES JUST BEEN CRAZY IM OKAY NOW :).”

Shortly after, Uzi tweeted out a series of tweets insinuating Drama was broke and he needs to drop his project so he can pay his bills. He also said his bestie has more money than Drama and “he not even in the industry.” Insert shoulder shrug emoji.

Don Cannon, Generation Now’s co-founder, also wasn’t safe in Uzi’s Twitter rant. “I still got love for Don Cannon with his Fake Ass 😊 ahhhhh You snake ass ni##a I wanna be just like you when I grow up,” Uzi tweeted. You see Uzi is signed to Drama’s label, “Generation Now” and has had problems with them before. A few months ago, he claims that the label wouldn’t allow him to release music, specifically his sophomore album, Eternal Atake.

