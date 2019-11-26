Convicted Murderer, Rapper Tay-K Criticizes Manager & Label Over Image

Rapper Tay-K is speaking out against his management team and label for how his image is being portrayed in the media.

On Saturday (Nov. 23), Tay-K took to Twitter to air out his grievances after the “Scope” rapper was sentenced to 55 years prison for his role in the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, stating he’s not happy with how he’s publicly perceived.

“I wanna apologize to all my fans and supporters for letting my management and label convince me that it wouldn’t be a good decision to speak out against the way the media makes me look and the complete lies they spread,” Tay-K wrote.

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, states that his team hasn’t properly defended him in the media, leading to what he deemed as unfair treatment during his trial and plans to start addressing matters publicly — with or without the approval of his team.

“I’m gonna make sure the truth about my life and my character gets out with or without management or a label,” Tay-K continued. “And whoever don’t like it f*ck you. The way the media inaccurately portrays me has affected my life directly. So instead of waiting on my “team” to get the bright idea to speak up on my behalf, things will be done differently.”

Although he taking his image into his own hands, Tay-K wants the message to be made clear that he is not calling himself an angel, but regrets not speaking out about inaccuracies previously. The “Megaman” rapper also pointed out his own contributions to the negativity surrounding his image, letting fans know that it was a mistake made due to being young.

“Of course I’m not perfect or nothing, but I’m most definitely not this monster that they try to portray me as. With that being said, I also apologize for the way I may have presented myself, I was young and inconsiderate.”

Last August, Tay-K was transferred to Bexar County Jail after being convicted on charges of murder and robbery in Tarrant County, Texas. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced his indictment on a capital murder charge in November, where is currently awaiting trial for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old rapper Saldivar during a robbery in 2017.

