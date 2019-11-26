Cam’Ron Comments On Passing Of High School Sweetheart Tawasa Harris Via Instagram

First of all, our condolences and apologies to the family of Tawasa Harris and Cameron “Cam’Ron” Giles as we, like other outlets, incorrectly reported that the mother of his son passed away. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to honor Harris’ life in a loving fashion and to correct the news reports.

From Cam’Ron’s Instagram page:

This is not my sons mother (my sons mother is fine) this is someone I went out with years ago, and we got back together a year and a half ago. And I had the best time of my life during that period. She was the person I spent 3-4nights a week with, the person I spoke to on the phone with 7-8times a day, the person I fell asleep on the phone with, the person I spent all summer with, the person that I was planning thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and our birthdays with.

Cam’Ron goes on to say that Harris was the love of his life, and that she wouldn’t want him sitting around mourning the loss but it’s clear from is words that Harris meant the world to him.

Once again, our condolences to the Harris and Giles families.

May Tawasa Harris rest powerfully in peace.

