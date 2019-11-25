CLOSE
Iggy Azalea Was Home Alone During $300K Jewelry Heist

(AllHipHop News) Another day, another break-in.

This time, Iggy Azalea and boyfriend Playboi Carti’s home in Atlanta has been broken into and robbed.

Apparently, the lovebirds told the police that a ton of jewelry was stolen last weekend during a home invasion.

The Australian rapper says the thief found a way into the couple’s mansion a few days prior and left with a bunch of jewelry — $366,000 worth of bling.

Missing items included exclusive and custom rings, chains, bracelets, pendants, watches, earrings, and a diamond engagement ring.

The stolen booty consisted of a mix of gold, diamonds, silver and platinum jewels.

Iggy says she was alone inside her home when the robbers came in. She heard footsteps at the time but didn’t think much of it.

She also told the police it was raining so she left the back door unlocked so the “Magnolia” rapper could enter the house.

