Kim Kardashian Prepared For Kanye West’s Bid For The White House

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian is “ready for anything” when it comes to husband Kanye West’s career ambitions – including running for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

The rapper announced his planned political venture during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York earlier this month.

Speaking to U.S. TV show ‘Extra” while promoting her Skims shapewear collection, reality TV star and budding lawyer Kim confessed she’s totally on board with his plans.

