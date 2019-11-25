Tupac Murder Case Should Be Closed Says Former LAPD Detective

AllHipHop News It looks like more news has been revealed regarding the murder of Tupac Shakur, who was shot and killed in Las Vegas 23 years ago.

For three years, Greg Kading led a three-year federal task force into the shootings of both Tupac and Biggie.

One decade ago in 2009, Kading says he discovered a major breakthrough in the murder case.

Detective Kading got his hands on a recorded confession from Duane Davis (also known by his street name Keffe D), who gave an initial statement under what’s known as a proffer session.

This is a meeting between a person and law enforcement where he or she is offered limited immunity for his statements (meaning they can’t be used against him).

Kading claims Keffe D., who was the leader of a Crips set in Compton, admitted involvement in the Tupac slaying

Keffe D. has also publicly recounted his involvement in the incident of Tupac’s shooting on September, 7th 1996 on multiple occasions.

