R. Kelly’s Ex Calls Out Joycelyn Savage Over CRAZY Tell All!

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

Joycelyn is telling it ALL!

(AllHipHop Rumors) It was only a matter of time before someone who was close to R. Kelly spoke out against the claims his live-in “possibly” ex-girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has made. Savage recently revealed that she will in fact tell her story chapter by chapter using Patreon.

Chapters from her story have already been released online and man oh man is it TMI.

From Kels forcing her to abort two pregnancies, to having to drink his urine, to being denied sanitary napkins during menstruation; The details are too disturbing to even imagine.

 

Read More here SOURCE

