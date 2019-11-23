Jaden “Again,” G Herbo “Can’t Sleep” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.19

For a minute there it seemed like Jaden Smith was well on his way to taking the blockbuster reigns of his famous father, Will Smith, when he was making films like The Karate Kid and The Pursuit of Happiness. Instead he’s opted for a career in music and it seems like he’s really carving out a niche for himself in the game.

For his latest visual to “Again,” Jaden seems to be getting his Cam’ron on with an all pink everything approach while hanging with his Beverly Hills goons and running amuck (in their own way) through the streets of LA. We guess they’re claiming the color pink out there?

Back in the street of Chicago, G Herbo wrecks havoc on someone’s whip while kicking that chiraq flow in his clip for “Can’t Sleep.” Hope that car had insurance.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, Flipp Dinero, and more.

JADEN – “AGAIN”

G HERBO – “CAN’T SLEEP”

TRIPPIE REDD – “WHO NEEDS LOVE”

FRED THE GODSON FT. 38 SPESH & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “NOKIA”

SIR – “JOHN REDCORN”

YUNGEEN ACE FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “BRAND NEW”

THE OFF DAZE FT. MAYIIA – “SUN MOON STARS”

FLIPP DINERO – “WESTSIDE”

RICHIE WESS – “MONEY OR DIAMONDS”

Posted November 22, 2019

