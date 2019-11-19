CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After Being Shot In The Neck

The Chicago rapper declared that he has "hella luck" on his side.

Lil Reese In Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Reese was the victim of a shooting in an Illinois suburb, taking a gunshot to the neck that left him in critical condition. The Chicago Drill rapper was discharged over the weekend, taking to Instagram to share images of his post-surgery stitches.

In an image posted to his Instagram page, the 26-year-old rapper born Tavares Taylor is no stranger to the tough streets of his hometown and found himself some 26 miles south of Chicago in Country Club Hills when the shooting took place on November 11. According to reports, a car gave chase to a vehicle Reese was in when the shooter vacated the pursuing car and unloaded shots from a rifle.

The grisly image of Reese’s neck reveal the staples closing the wound from the shooting. However, Reese appears undaunted as he writes in the Instagram caption that he has “hella luck” on his side.

View this post on Instagram

Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck 🖤

A post shared by Lil Reese (@reesemoney300) on

Photo: Getty

Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After Being Shot In The Neck  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Samsung Unveils New Special Edition ‘Star Wars’ Samsung…
 7 hours ago
11.20.19
Roc Nation And Iconix Brand Group Reach Settlement…
 10 hours ago
11.20.19
18 items
Taking No Sides: Ari Lennox Tweets She’s Quitting…
 11 hours ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close