Roc Nation And Iconix Brand Group Reach Settlement In Licensing Lawsuit

Jay-Z can cross off a longstanding action item from his to do list. His legal battle with a former agency has been finally to put to rest.

Billboard is reporting that Roc Nation’s battle with Iconix Brand Group has been settled. According to the report the lawsuit has been settled where Iconix has agreed to sell a portion of their Rocawear Clothing rights back to Roc Nation.

Originally filed in May 2017, IBG took umbrage with Roc Nation when their subsidiary, Roc Nation Apparel Group, partnered with New Era hats with baseball crowns that featured RN’s signature paper planes logo. In turn Roc Nation counter sued Iconix in 2018 citing their original deal was for Rocawear not Roc Nation. A couple of months later Roc Nation added to the original filing claiming Iconix had maliciously reworked “carefully negotiated agreements” to their favor and fabricating financial records.

In 2007 Jay-Z sold the rights to the Rocawear brand to Iconix Brand Group for $204 million after separating ways from co-founder Damon Dash.

