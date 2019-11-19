With rumors that Megan Thee Stallion is back on the market you can expect no shortage of balling suitors who’ll be more than willing to wife up the ascending voluptuous rap star and her latest visuals will remind everyone why that is.

For her Vickeelo assisted visual to “Ride or Die,” the Houston representative demonstrates her booty shaking expertise while a gang of women join in on bouncing to the beat. Megan gets it poppin’ b.

Speaking of break ups, former it couple Jhene Aiko and Big Sean reunite (sort of) in the clip to “None OF Your Concern” in which the former lovebirds seem to have found peace and serenity while becoming one with nature.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from G-Eazy, Lil Durk, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION & VICKEELO – “RIDE OR DIE”

JHENE AIKO FT. BIG SEAN – “NONE OF YOUR CONCERN”

DIAMOND D FT. TWISTA, A-F-R-O & DILLON – “HOLD UP”

G-EAZY FT. DEX LAUPER – “K I D S”

LIL DURK – “WEIRDO H*ES”

BAS FT. FALCONS & B. LEWIS – “NIRVANA”

DIOR WORTHY – “LEAVE ME BE”

ASIAN DOLL – “STANK WALK”

FAMOUS DEX FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “PROOFREAD”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “PIRATE”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD – “DON CHICHARRON”

JAY COPES – “SIGNS”

AUGUST 08 FT. DUCKWRTH – “GOOD GIRLS”

LIL MEXICO FT. YUNG MAL – “TRAP BOYS REMIX”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Vickeelo “Ride or Die,” Jhene Aiko ft. Big Sean “None Of Your Concern” & More | Daily Visuals 11.18.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted November 18, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: