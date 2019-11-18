Jay-Z Host Inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend

JAY Z RAISES $6 MILLION FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

This past weekend, JAY-Z hosted the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The weekend started Friday night with a big-money poker tournament, which Marcelo Claure beat JAY-Z and Yo Gotti to win a $500,000 pot. Claure donated his earnings right back to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The second day consisted of a black-tie gala on Saturday night, where a host of celebrities and billionaires gathered. Also Robin Roberts as the Master of Ceremonies. some of the celebrity guest presents were DJ Khaled , Meek Mill , Robert Kraft , Normani , Swizz Beatz , Fabolous , Robin Roberts, Tyler Perry , Yo Gotti, Dapper Dan , Eddie Rosario, Michael Blackson , Mrs. Tina and Richard Lawson, DJ Trauma and others. The evening featured complimentary cocktails courtesy of D’U SSE Cognac and Armand de Brignac and featured a live performance by Alicia Keys .

All proceeds from the weekend benefitted the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops and bus tours, study abroad opportunities, and community goodwill programs for youth and families in need.