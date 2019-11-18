CLOSE
Teenage Model Raven Harvin Is All About Her Business

Ravin Harvin

Source: John Schell / John Schell

Name: Raven Harvin 

IG: @ravenharvin/@ravensfashionworld 

Agency: State Model Management 

Claim to Fame: Harvin and her ‘fro appeared in a fashion segment on the inaugural season of the Tamron Hall Show

Raven Harvin has sailed past the milestones models spend their entire careers chasing before her 20th birthday but her ambition is no where near satisfied. The doe-eyed teenage model is working to learn the ins and out of the beauty industry so she can continue to facilitate the change her generation is famous for fighting for.

“I’m interested in business, I’m trying to learn the business on my own,” Harvin told Hello Beautiful in an exclusive interview. Models are often advised to appear immune to monetary concerns but Harvin’s clear that capitalism can support her plans to level the playing field for others and she plans to learn everything she can about it.

Ravin Harvin

Source: John Schell / John Schell

“I mean, it can help me understand how to make money, how to control it, how to make sure that certain things are actually happening.” 

One of the things that she would like to see happen is brands being consistent with the core values they claim to represent. She lamented the lack of disabled models included in designer presentations. “There are designers that are very diverse out, but I feel like it should be more diverse,” she stated.

“The industry is becoming diverse in a way I see a lot of people who have disabilities they still model, so why can’t they show a person doing what they do? That’s not being represented. Everybody should have an opportunity to do something.” 

She’s spent the last year balancing her opportunities with preparations for graduation and senior prom.

Harvin is clear about where she would like her career to go next. “I want to really work with high fashion luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Gucci has that vintage look that I like. I feel like if they asked me to be in a campaign that would be amazing!”  

She plans to use what she’s learning on sets to eventually launch her own business. “My own skincare line, something different,” she described. With start-ups like Glossier, and Shea Moisture dominating the market there is no shortage of socially conscious companies for her study. For Harvin the goal is, “To make change yea, cause it’s all about change now and I feel like change is what this generation is becoming.” 

Harvin doesn’t see any limits for her career arriving long after the blueprint has been set for how to turn modeling into a stepping stone for a multifaceted career. She is taking notes from those her career affords her the chance to observe up close. Tamron Hall’s professionalism made an impression on her when she was booked to appear in a segment on her new talk show.

“She did great! She actually inspired me to do what I had to do. Even though like you’re Black and you have thicker hair than most people, she taught me that I can do anything regardless of what race you are. She’s a very strong lady.” 

Outside of the industry she has a strong support system that is dedicated to making sure she can pursue her dreams. “My mother has been supportive since I was young even when I wanted to give up, she was at my side and I have friends that are always supportive so they push me and push me. We support each other.”

She was recently featured in a fashion spread in Essence where she saw what it was like when Black women are not only seen but heard. They populated a multitude of roles behind the camera in hair, makeup, styling, and assisting.  

“That was really good, it was very organized and made me feel apart of the magazine. I’m very appreciative to be in that shoot. I felt very proud because not a lot of them are in the business or taken seriously they deserve to have the opportunity because their skills are just as good.” 

View this post on Instagram

Welcome back.

A post shared by Fashion Model (@ravenfashionworld) on

Teens are constantly being accused of slacktivism but Harvin is putting together a solid plan to have a social and economic impact in the lives of others daily. 

“When I’m not on set I’m in school. I see people doing stuff so why can’t I make change? It feels better to make change.”

