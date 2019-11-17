Chief Keef Hosting Mortal Kombat Pop-Up Tournament On Dec. 15 In Long Beach, Calif.

Fans of Mortal Kombat will have a chance to test their skills against other combatants at a pop-up tournament hosted by none other than Chief Keef. The invitational tourney will take place at the Thunder Gaming Studios in Long Beach, Calif. next month.

Thunder Gaming, a digital media, gaming, and eSports company, will be linking up with Keef for the BANG – Mortal Kombat tournament that will be going down Friday, December 13 at 5:00 PM PST.

Keef will be taking on other gamers and celebrities in a six-on-six crew battle for the fighting game franchise’s 11th edition. And for those who can’t make it to the LBC, Thunder Gaming will stream the tournament live via its Twitch channel and also in VR through Live Planet.

“We are excited to team up with Chief Keef and many of his celebrity friends in a fun, competitive way that is designed to introduce their followers and friends to gaming,” Andrew Kennedy, Chief Marketing Officer of Thunder Gaming, said. “We see tremendous overlap with hip hop and consider this a unique opportunity to further grow our brand, gain new followers and show off our Thunder Gaming space.”

If folks aren’t keen to hop into the Mortal Kombat 11 circle, there will be a free-play area for two-on-two Call of Duty: Modern Warfare setups where fans can take on members of Chief Keef’s Glo Navy camp. There will also be NBA 2K20 on deck.

Now for the good stuff.

For those wishing to compete, it’ll cost you $65 to buy in until the day of the competition. For those who just want to come and hang out, it’ll be just $35 to get in and take in the sights.

The ballers out there can get themselves a VIP experience with lounge access, a private bar and more for just $99.

For more detailed information, including how to cop tickets, follow this link.

Check out the trailer below too.

