DMX Returning To The Big Screen With Steven Seagal In New Action Thriller

(AllHipHop News) DMX is about to take on one of the biggest acting roles of his career.

The Ruff Ryders rapper will be starring in a new movie titled “Beyond the Law,” alongside Johnny Messner and Steven Seagal.

Cinedigm just dropped the official trailer for the action crime thriller, the latest movie by famed horror producer and filmmaker James Cullen Bressack.

The plot of “Beyond the Law” centers around a man’s quest for justice within a corrupt city. When a former detective finds out about the murder of his estranged son, he returns to his roots in the darkened streets he used to run.

With nothing to lose, he takes on a local mob during his mission for revenge.

The movie also stars Zack Ward from “Transformers,” Chester Rushing from “Stranger Things,” and Bill Cobbs from “Demolition Man,” who round out the cast.

