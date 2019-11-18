Tay-K 47 Indicted For Capital Murder Over Second Murder

(AllHipHop News) Things aren’t looking good for Tay-K 47.

The Texas rapper was already sentenced to 55 years in prison for murdering 23-year-old Mark Saldivar.

Now, he has officially been indicted on a capital murder charge which took place at a Chic-fil-A in San Antonio.

Tay-K 47 was charged with shooting and killing Mark Anthony Saldivar during the robbery, which took place in April 2017.

Tay-K 47, real name Taymor McIntyre, was just 16-years-old during the time of that shooting.

The incident happened when he was on house arrest in Tarrant County for his role in another murder, which took place during a home invasion.

The rapper eventually cut off his ankle monitor and fled to San Antonio. While he was on the run, Tay-K allegedly murdered Saldivar and became the target of a national manhunt.

During his escape, Tay-K unleashed a song titled “The Race” and posed in front of his Wanted poster.

In July, Tay-K 47 was sentenced to 55 years in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiring to rob and kill 21-year-old named Ethan Walker, of Fort Worth.

Unfortunately for Tay-K 47, the indictment means prosecutors can seek the death penalty against the rapper.

