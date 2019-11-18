Kanye West Is Building An Amphitheater Known As “The West Meditation Space”

Kanye West is plotting to build a massive amphitheater on his ranch in Wyoming.

Back in September, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian revealed the star had bought the sprawling property, known as Monster Lake Ranch, and was keen to relocate his family from Calabasas, California.

While Kim later told her husband the move would have to be put on hold while she studied for her legal bar exam, which she is planning to take in 2024 in Los Angeles, the Jesus Is King hitmaker is moving forward with his plans and has begun building work.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, he wants to build a 70,684-square-foot amphitheater, with photos of the site showing he’s already cleared an area for development.

In his filing, the “Gold Digger” musician describes the facility as the “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure,” and states the facility will be open-air.

