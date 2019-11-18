Lizzo To Make Her Debut In Australia

(AllHipHop News) Another day, another win for Lizzo.

The Detroit-born, Houston-raised recording artist has had a standout year with hit singles “Juice” and “Truth Hurts,” two anthems that have every female in the world singing along with confidence.

Now, news has been announced that Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, will be making her debut in Australia for the first time.

These shows overseas will be part of her touring FOMO Festival and will be standalone concerts in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Lizzo will be taking the main stage at two of Australia’s most iconic venues: The Forum in Melbourne and Sydney Opera House in Sydney.

Also, she’ll be stopping in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Auckland as well.

Fans can purchase tickets next week when they go on sale on Tuesday, November 19th at 9 am for Melbourne residents, and Thursday, November 21st at 12 pm for Sydney folks.

Details HERe

