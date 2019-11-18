CLOSE
Rapper Ja Rule Emerges Victorious – Dismissed From $100 Million Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Launch Party for sprite.com

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

 Ja Rule can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Queens, New York rapper has officially been dismissed from a $100 million civil lawsuit fans filed over the infamous Fyre Festival.

Power attorney Mark Geragos is representing scorned attendees who filed the class-action lawsuit against the Fyre Festival’s imprisoned founder Billy McFarland and several other executives.

Ja Rule was also named in the lawsuit, although he was dropped from the legal action in July of 2019.

But Ja Rule, real name Jeffery Atkins, came under the microscope again in October.

Lawyers for Geragos’ firm filed an amended complaint in an attempt to have Ja Rule re-added to the class action lawsuit, over allegations he had advance knowledge the Fyre Festival was going to be a flop.

Last week, a judge sided with Ja Rule and finally blocked any further attempt to go after the rap star.

