Lil Jon Arrested For Traveling With Too Much Jewelry In Vietnam

'All Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Jon could have easily ended up on an episode of “Locked Up Abroad” in Vietnam over the weekend.

The superstar Atlanta rapper ran into major problems at Tan Son Nhat International Airport after a performance in Saigon on Friday.

As Lil Jon was attempting to leave Vietnam, he ran into issues because he was traveling with so much jewelry that it alarmed local TSA agents.

Lil Jon, real name Jonathan Smith, posted footage of his problems with TSA to his Instagram account.

