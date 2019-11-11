Jeannie Mai defends T.I.’s decision to check his daughter’s hymen

Jeannie Mai of “The Real” recently shared her thoughts on T.I.’s decision to check his 18-year-old daughter’s hymen to ensure that she is “still intact.”

On an episode of “The Real,” the co-hosts discussed T.I.’s statements which he made during an episode of the “Ladies Like Us” podcast. He said he goes with his daughter, Deyjah, to her gynecologist appointments to “check her hymen.”

Mai responded by agreeing with T.I.

“I support what T.I. is doing because I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite-gender daughter, especially in this time and especially with what he must have seen and known of what boys are like,” Mai said.

She continued by saying, “For me, I was a very wild girl. I didn’t like rules; I rebelled a lot.”

Mai also said that T.I. should speak with his daughter about his sexual health concerns.

“Is it the STDs? Is it that she doesn’t understand what love is? Does he need to know who the boys are? Why doesn’t he trust her? Whatever it is, he needs to speak it with her,” Mai said.

Following T.I.’s statement, “Ladies Like Us” podcast apologized and removed the episode. T.I. has yet to respond to the backlash.

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: