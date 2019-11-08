Calling Eric Andre’s brand of comedy and stand up different is an understatement. His weird but ridiculously hilarious Adult Swim talk show is heading to Quibi in the form of his Rapper Warrior Ninja segment.

Announced by the streaming company, Quibi — which is also launching Offset’s new car show Skrrt With Offset — the show is described to be the “biggest rap battle to ever hit the hip hop world.” The segment initially lived on Andre’s Adult Swim talk show is a knockoff of American Ninja Warrior and featured rappers such as A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, and more rapping while they navigate through a treacherous obstacle course. It is currently in production for its 5th season.

If you haven’t seen an episode of the unusual talk show, it features co-host and fellow comedian-actor Hannibal Buress coupled with ridiculous segments and over the top bits. Past guests on the show include T.I., Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Stacey Dash, Andy Samberg, Lauren Conrad, Chris Rock, and more.

When Rapper Warrior Ninja arrives, it will be hosted by the actor, comedian, and musician who also co-created and executive produced alongside Kitao Sakurai. If you need a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Quibi show, take a gander at the video below.

—

Photo: Eric Andre / Adult Swim

Eric Andre Is Turning His Hilarious ‘Rapper Warrior Ninja’ Set Into A Show On Quibi was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted November 8, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: