In more Drake news, he is sending out positive vibes all over the six. The rapper is gifting friends flower bouquets across Toronto to help build hype for his rumored cannabis venture.

Drizzy has been teasing his new company More Life Growth Co., which borrows the name from his 2017 album, of the same name. The 6 God shared on his Instagram account a video just showing biodomes, possibly confirming his venture into the cannabis business.

On top of that, Drizzy’s team has been spotted around the T.Dot by handing out flowers. Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich, a local television host, shared on her G account a bouquet of flowers personally sent to her by the “Hotline Bling” rapper. Flow 93.5 Hip-Hop station radio personality shared a photo of his flowers while giving listeners a heads up where they can get their hands on a bouquet for themselves.

If you're in the Downtown core…Be on the lookout for @Drake's #MoreLife team as they're giving out flowers!! The boy is tryna brighten up your day and spread love and good vibes in the city!! pic.twitter.com/L7te6uJCTj — Mastermind (@Mastermind) November 5, 2019

We are still awaiting details, you can head to the @Morelife Instagram page dedicated to Drizzy’s new business and follow it in anticipation of the Thursday (Nov.7) announcement.

—

Photo: BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Drake Is Handing Out Flowers All Over Toronto To Promote His Cannabis Company was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted November 7, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: