After seeing the reception that 90’s groups like A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and more recently Gang Starr have gotten, Jagged Edge decided they’d make another run at the R&B charts and remind listeners what love music sounds like.

Returning to the game with their latest offering in “Genie,” the R&B quartet get to crooning for the grown and sexy to prepare all the lovers for their upcoming project A Jagged Love Story. Get alllll the lubes ready for when that album drops, y’all.

Back to the strippers and the twerk, Russ links up with BIA to throw all kinds of wild money in the air while some scantly claded women shake every jiggly part of their bodies to the beat in their clip to “Best On Earth.” Seems like every stripper on earth was in this one too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Domingo featuring Duke Deuce, Big Mike $ featuring Compton Av, and more.

JAGGED EDGE – “GENIE”

RUSS FT. BIA – “BEST ON EARTH”

BREADWINNA GDAWG FT. 9LOKKNINE – “MILLIONAIRES”

DOMINGO FT. DUKE DEUCE – “MURDA”

CAESARE’ – “LUV MUSCLE”

FATHER TOM – “ARROGANCE”

BREADWINNA GDAWG FT. 9LOKKNINE – “MILLIONAIRES”

BIG $ MIKE FT. COMPTON AV – “NOT THE SAME”

Jagged Edge “Genie,” Russ ft. BIA “Best On Earth” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: