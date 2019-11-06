CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Poops In Her Ex Husbands Shoes

Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah And Cast Hit Essence Festival 2017 In New Orleans - Day 1

Jonathan Bachman

Tiffany Haddish took no crap from a boyfriend who was unfaithful literally. So she crapped in his high-end sneakers. Haddish told the NBA Toronto Raptors’ Serge Ibaka about the time she pulled the disgusting deed on a philandering ex. And she tricked him into putting on his prized kicks before he realized what he had stepped into.

Tiffanny haddish says, “He cheated on me on videotape on my birthday,” she said without elaborating.

 

“I felt like he had poo’d on my soul, so then I decided to poop in the sole of his shoes,” she continued.

