LeBron James Is Building Transitional Homes For The Families Of His School

LeBron James is more than shut up and play basketball kind of guy!

LeBron is making headlines once again. This time, he announced that he will be building transitional housing for the families of the school’s students.

LeBron told reporters that, “Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive — if they are hungry if they have no heat in the freezing winter if they live in fear for their safety.” James will be using a historic apartment building in Akron, Ohio, and turning it into a place where families in need can call home.

Renovations will begin immediately on the “iPromise Village,” which used to be The Westmont Apartment Building.

The LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with Graduate Hotels to complete the renovation of the apartment building. In a statement, Graduate Hotels founder and CEO, Ben Wipren, said, “The I Promise Village by Graduate Hotels will be a monumental next step for us and LeBron and his Foundation’s commitment to the future of the students and their families.” He continued, “It’s humbling to see the change they are affecting on a daily basis, and we’re honored to be a part of the journey.”

LeBron James is a mentor to us all!

Written By: Incognito Posted 3 hours ago

