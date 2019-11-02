OU Blamed Of Failing To Protect Girl Allegedly Rape By Police Officer

A rape victim blames the university for not suspending the officer who had been accused of unlawful sexual contact.

Ohio University is still dealing with one of their campus officers who was accused of raping women back in 2006.

Former Ohio University police officer Robert “Andy” Parsons pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual contact with a minor and was fired and served six months.

Now Alison Arocho is speaking publicly and accusing the university of failing to protect her when they knew for years Parsons was being accused by others with similar allegations. Arocho filed a federal lawsuit Friday and claims that she was raped by Parsons multiple times.

“I think they bear a lot of responsibility and I think the investigation wasn’t properly handled and I think it ended in a very crappy ending,” she said.

OU responded to Arocho’s lawsuit and released this statement:

“Ohio University does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind and abuse of a minor is especially egregious. When Mr. Parsons was an Ohio University employee over a decade ago, we promptly placed him on administrative leave upon learning of the allegations against him. OUPD then conducted an internal investigation which resulted in his termination.”

Arocho’s attorney, Michael Fradin, rebutted the university’s statement and said they have proof, “the university was on actual notice of prior complaints.” Fradin adds that Parsons had access to investigation notes of the case and tried to coach her about what to tell detectives.

“He told me literally what children services were going to tell me in my meeting he told me almost word for word the questions they were going to ask me and he told me how to answer,” she said.

The lawsuit is seeking $10 million in damages.

Source: 10TV

Written By: Chantal Posted November 1, 2019

