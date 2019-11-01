‘Merry Christmas’: 5 Underrated Songs On Mariah Carey’s Classic Album

No matter what any Scrooge tells you, Christmas actually begins the day after Halloween, and there’s no better way to start the holiday than with Mariah Carey‘s Merry Christmas album.

The celebrated holiday material debuted in 1994 with a selection of original songs, as well as remakes of classic Christmas tunes. Carey is celebrating the album’s 25th year with a “Deluxe Anniversary Edition” of the album that was released on Friday. It’s filled with extra material, including remixes of the album’s initial lineup and live versions of songs.

Mimi was clearly in Christmas mode as soon as the clock struck 12 for November 1. In an Instagram video, she switched right out of her Halloween outfit into her Christmas onesie within a matter of seconds.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” went on to be the biggest hit from the Merry Christmas album, with millions of streams, sales and radio play. However, the timeless tune isn’t the only accomplishment from the holiday project.

Carey used her master arrangement skills and expert songwriting to create a number of classics from the Merry Christmas era. Hit the flip for some underrated cuts sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

