All4Cincy: Women’s Wellness with Denise Bryers

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

This past Wednesday, Denise Bryers became a new family member of the TropHouse.

Denise is a personal trainer and coach, running her own fitness business, Bootcamp Cincinnati Fitness. She is also the personal trainer of our very own Tropikana.

Fitness and wellness with women, particularly black women, are very overlooked. Denise shares why wellness is so essential in general, but why women need to be more connected to the fitness community.

Shares her tips and tricks on how to incorporate wellness into your everyday life.

