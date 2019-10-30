The Funny Reason Why Fenty Beauty Is Replacing This Woman’s Killawatt Highlighter

We can all agree that nothing is more painful than discovering that your favorite highlighter has been destroyed. Obviously, you can purchase a fresh one, but seeing that you have a substantial amount of product left feels like a punch to the gut. While you can be mad at yourself if you’re the cause for your destroyed makeup essential, but imagine if the cause of your highlighter being smashed is because of your child. Yes, that the case for Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, a South African journalist.

See, Pear took to Twitter to give her beloved Fenty Beauty Killawatt highlighter a proper goodbye. In her tweet, she posted a picture of her daughters face fully covered in highlighter and another image of the smashed palette. Le sigh! We’ve all been there.

RIP to my Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil highlighter set. pic.twitter.com/vylLM5WYNr — Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi (@Pearloysias) October 21, 2019

While you might think that this is the end of it, there’s more. Pearl reveals in a follow-up tweet that she was supposed to be under the watchful eye of three men.

“I am livid mostly (99%) because she was in the care of three adult males,” she tweets. “I had to ask them where she was. If you don’t hear a toddler for more than five seconds, you’ve got a problem. That’s what I get for trusting men.”

Smh. We all should know that the first rule in watching young children is to always keep an eye on them. They can cause destruction in little to no time.

While Pearl of course received backlash from other Twitter users about the safety of her daughter, there is one good thing that came out of this funny yet unfortunate incident. Fenty Beauty came all the way through with the save!

@Pearloysias send us a DM! We’d love to send you a fresh one 😂 — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) October 22, 2019

If only all of our favorite makeup brands could replenish our broken products.

Have you ever experienced your child going through your makeup? Let us know down in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: The Lip Bar Is Coming For The Fenty Beauty Regime By Expanding To An Affordable, Full-Fledged Makeup Line

Rihanna Cosigns Storing Your Weed In Her Fenty Beauty Packaging

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

The Funny Reason Why Fenty Beauty Is Replacing This Woman’s Killawatt Highlighter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com