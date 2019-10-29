At 64, supermodel Iman continues to defy aging and stun us all.

Case in point, take a look at her in this vintage burgundy Herve Leger gown she rocked at the FGI Night of Stars Gala in New York City!

Picking up the Trailblazer Award, the philanthropist opened up about the obstacles she faced when getting equal pay to her white counterparts in the modeling industry, In Style noted.

“Being both a woman and a woman of color, over the years I’ve confronted attitudes that are not just un-glamorous but very wrong. I don’t know if I’ve managed to blaze any trails, but I do know I’ve had to kick some derriere — and not just be a pretty face, but also a pretty force.”

On Instagram, the cosmetics mogul gave a shout out to everyone that styled, dressed and beat her face with her own IMAN makeup line.

“A 90’s Dream! Last night’s glam wearing vintage @hervelegerleroux jewelry @lorraineschwartz hair by @derickmonroe makeup by @kilprity using @imancosmetics,”

And then….Iman posted this video of her absolutely glowing! Just wow:

How does she do it? We need really need to know!

Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage Herve Leger At The FGI Night of Stars Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com