Kanye West Admits He Tried To Get Drake’s Attention In The Strangest Way Following Their Epic Feud

As Kanye West is continuing to walk in faith, the “Jesus Is King” rapper says. “You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother next door.”

During West’s recent interview with Zane Lowe, he says that he walks over to Drake’s home without security and delivers notes to him with his phone number encouraging him to call.

“I’m not trying to ring the doorbell and say, ‘You gotta come outside right now.’ He might be busy,” says Kanye, “he got a studio in there.”