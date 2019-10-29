Summer Walker Claims To Use Wash Bowls instead Of Taking Showers??

If you just like me you read the topic and thought WTF!!! Well I’m sorry to say, but it’s true. If you follow Summer then you know she has no problem with letting her follower’s into her personal life. I don’t know about you but taking bird bath’s is not for me, I like to get clean clean. Well Summer recently posted a photo of what she calls a “washing bowl”, which shows a silver bowl full of some of her favorite cleaners and moisturizers to use in place of taking a full on shower. “My washing bowl lol. I get to wash in my bowl, I hate shower,” she captioned the photo. Read More.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: