Tyler Perry (Studios) is about to get political.

The new state of the art facility in Atlanta will host the next Democratic Presidential Debate.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams confirmed the news on Twitter.

The debate will take place on November 20th.

Tyler Perry Studios To Host The Next Democratic Presidential Debate was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted October 28, 2019

