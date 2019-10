Eminem has faced a lot of controversy over his song lyrics over the years.

It seems like the rapper faced his biggest opponent yet, the White House

Eminem was investigated by the secret service over song lyrics directed negatively toward President Trump and Ivanka.

Eminem has been a strong critic of the president.

Eminem interviewed by the Secret Service over ‘threatening lyrics’ aimed at President Trump was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted October 25, 2019

