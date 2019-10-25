Nicki Minaj Blasts Media Figures & Artists That Don’t Show Her Respect

(AllHipHop News) One thing that people know about Nicki Minaj is that she is serious about getting the credit she feels she deserves. Just days after her rival Cardi B started a conversation about her own impact on contemporary Hip Hop, Nicki took to Instagram to demand the industry put some respect on her name.

On Thursday, Minaj posted a clip from Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game reality competition show where contestants were asked to name their female rap influences at a press conference. A journalist started her question by dismissing the possibility of Nicki Minaj being an inspiration for the women.

The caption for Nicki’s IG post read:

Look @ the hate & bitterness on this BLACK woman’s face when someone says their influence is the most dominating female rapper of the last decade chile 😩😂 ALL OF YOU GIRLS DO THIS. SO SAD. Even male artists gotta pretend in interviews now chile. LMFAO. If you’re this weak minded you won’t last in this game anyway. This is what’s going on behind the scenes @ award shows, radio shows, etc. They gotta say they was influenced by ppl who was rappin b4 they was born chile. Anything but those 10 little letters on a big sign. N I C K I M I N A J

This is not the first time this year that Nicki slammed the press and pointed out what she perceives to be the lack of proper acknowledgment from other artists. In July, the “Megatron” rapstress stated on IG, “I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. [Nowadays], it’s become cool to pretend u weren’t influenced by other artists.”

Read more on ALLHIPHOP

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: