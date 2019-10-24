CLOSE
Summer Walker & London Get Back On Da Track After 10-Minute Breakup

Summer Walker at Z107.9 Summer Jam

Radio One Digital


London On Da Track seemingly saved their somethingship when he surprised her with flowers during her London show.

This comes just 24 hours after she announced that she’s single (in the most Summer Walker way possible) on Instagram in an eye roll-worthy development that set the tone for their inevitable get-back-together-moment on social media.

At least everyone’s happy!

Summer Walker & London Get Back On Da Track After 10-Minute Breakup  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

