All4Cincy: Caracole

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

This past Wednesday, Adam and Ta’Von from Caracole received their keys to the TropHouse.

They stopped by to share more information about HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment and what their organization, Caracole, does for the community.

Caracole is a non-profit AIDS service organization. They offer programs for those who have been affected by HIV. The organization focuses on housing, homelessness prevention, case management, and pharmacy.

Adam and Ta’Von went into further detail about the organization with Raven.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: