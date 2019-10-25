CLOSE
#All4Cincy: Talbert House

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

Last Wednesday, Harold Howard from Talbert House received his keys to the TropHouse and discussed the many services that they offer.

The Talbert House works to help and serve adults, children, and families in the community with services such as, “prevention, assessment, and reintegration”. Their mission is, “empowering children, adults, and families to live healthy, safe and productive lives”.

Mr. Howard came to share specifically about their fatherhood classes, co-parenting counseling and suicide prevention.

He went into further detail and touched on a few more points on TropHouse Uncut, incase you missed the live interview.

Check it out below.

 

Talbert House

