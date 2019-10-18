CLOSE
10 Fall Fashion Staples You Need In Your Closet Now

Street portrait of beautiful young woman

Source: electravk / Getty

Fall season is officially among us and it’s the perfect reason to revamp your closet. While this season forces us to pack away our sandals, sundresses and cropped pieces, we can now dust off our booties, take out our leather jackets and play with layering to take on the slightly chilly temps. Whether you classify your style as trendy, preppy, or edgy, there are a few staple items you need in your closet to rule the fall season in style. To keep you ahead of the game, we have compiled 10 pieces that you can work into multiple looks. Grab your credit card and let’s take a fashionable trip through the e-racks.

