Behind The Scenes: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Is Coming To Showtime

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s career and run-ins with the legal system are sure to be talked about for years to come and now Rolling Stone and Showtime are teaming up to be apart of the conversation.

The music publication and T.V. network are producing a new documentary based on Tekashi’s controversial life called SuperVillian. The three-part series will follow his rise to fame from being a deli clerk in New York City to becoming a viral star to eventually becoming a convicted criminal currently in prison on federal weapons and racketeering charges. The docuseries is based on the extensive Rolling Stone article written by Stephen Witt called “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain.”

President and COO of Rolling Stone, Gus Wenner, explained:

“Tekashi 6ix9ine’s story fits into Rolling Stone’s history of epic narratives about the most important and controversial artists of our times. We are thrilled to work with Showtime, Imagine and Lightbox on the definitive docuseries of Tekashi’s meteoric rise and spectacular fall.”

The Executive Vice President of Nonfiction Programming at Showtime added:

“The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 6six9ine is a story of our times. Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We’re thrilled to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring SuperVillain to life.”

Tekashi’s breakout year was 2017 after appearing on Trippie Redd‘s viral song “Poles1469.” In 2018, he gained his own viral hit with “Gummo,” and that same year he released his first studio album Dummy Boy.

Despite the highs of 2018, Tekashi — birth name Daniel Hernandez — was also hit with major legal troubles. Back in 2015, he pleaded guilty to a child-sex felony charge as part of a “youthful offender” plea deal. In 2018 those charges came back to haunt him when he violated the terms of the plea following two arrests. His first arrest was for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old in Texas and the second was for allegedly driving with a suspended license and then attacking a police officer.

Tekashi got four years probation for these two incidents, then less than a month later, he was arrested on federal racketeering and firearms charges as part of a huge sweep targeting members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Tekashi has been linked with the group, particularly through his former manager, Kifano Jordan, a.k.a. “Shotti.”

Hernandez first pleaded not guilty to the charges, however he later changed his song with a guilty plea and he started cooperating with the government. Over the summer, he was the star witness in the trial for Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, who were eventually found guilty on multiple charges.

6ix9ine is still in custody and he won’t face sentencing until December 18. A lucrative $10 million record deal is waiting for him when he returns to music with his old label 10K Projects.

