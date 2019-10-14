CLOSE
Jacquees Responds to YK Osiris Claiming to Be “The King of R&B”

Looks like we have new R&B beef!

YK Osiris just released his new album called “The Golden Child.”

In an Instagram post he said that he as the King of R&B of this generation.

During an interview with Sway, he doubled down on his comment. Sway brought up Jacquees’ name to which he replied, I don’t think he really mess with me like that.

Well Jacquees is here for NONE of it. He took to Instagram and posted a video, I was gonna let the n– breathe. Stop knocking knocking on my door. Stop asking me for big bro advice. You can’t sing like me. I wanted you to win, I still do. Don’t bring my mf’ing name up. You not on my level.

Jacquees Responds to YK Osiris Claiming to Be “The King of R&B”  was originally published on boomphilly.com

