Pusha T Threatens To Punish Those Who Leak His Music

Pusha T has had enough with his unauthorized material hitting the internet. He made it very clear there will be repercussions for those caught in the act.

The Virginia MC issued a sorry but not sorry threat to whichever parties are behind the recent leaks of his music. As per his social media posts he plans on extracting a shameful form of vengeance.

“All the leaks is cute I don’t care for real ’cause once music is old to me, it doesn’t matter…but I promise you this, if I find out who is leaking it, I will make a decent example out of you…and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause you think you can play with me” he tweeted on Sunday, October 13.

He followed the warning with the popular saying “It ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun…” which refers to his knowledge of knowing that the tables will soon be turned.

The tweets came on the heels of his “Success & Nightmares” track hitting the internet without his authorization. In addition, two unfinished Kanye records named “All Dreams Real” and “Selah” also leaked this weekend.

This is not the first time the “Numbers On The Board” rapper has dealt with leaks. His scrapped “Maybach Music VI” verse suddenly appeared after the release of Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2. Previously his “Sociopath” song hit message boards in June 2018 minus the Kash Doll verse.

Photo: WENN.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 18 hours ago

