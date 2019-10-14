Mariah Carey Shaded Nick Cannon After He Said He Wanted to Remarry Her

Nick Cannon was a guest on rapper T.I’s podcast when he said that he did not want to marry again but if he did, he would re-marry his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

When the TMZ cameras caught up with Mariah, she appeared to not have heard about Nick’s comment.

She dismissed it as Nick making it up and/or being silly.

TMZ then asked her if she was “good with the single life for the rest of her life.”

Mariah responded, what is he, my last hope?

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 58 mins ago

