Mariah Carey Shaded Nick Cannon After He Said He Wanted to Remarry Her

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Debut Their Twins in Celebration of The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah

Source: Fresh Air Fund / Getty

Nick Cannon was a guest on rapper T.I’s podcast when he said that he did not want to marry again but if he did, he would re-marry his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

When the TMZ cameras caught up with Mariah, she appeared to not have heard about Nick’s comment.

She dismissed it as Nick making it up and/or being silly.

TMZ then asked her if she was “good with the single life for the rest of her life.”

Mariah responded, what is he, my last hope?

