ACL Fest: Lizzo Says It’s the Biggest Crowd She’s Seen in Her Life

Lizzo proved again that you don’t put baby on the small stage. Once again Lizzo had a huge crowd turn out for her show, this time at Austin City Limits over the weekend when over 75,000 crammed a small side stage at the festival.

At the beginning of her performance, the “Truth Hurts” singer exclaimed that it was the “biggest (expletive) crowd I’ve ever seen in my life.”

ACL organizers tried to accommodate the crowd by broadcasting Lizzo’s set on the big screens on the Honda stage as well as the main stage, Miller Lite stage.

Lizzo posted an amazing video to her Twitter page of the huge crowd doing the wave which looked more like a tidal wave. To anyone planning a Lizzo show, here’s some advice, get the biggest stage you can find.

