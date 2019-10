Cardi B celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday.

So what do you give the woman who has everything? You give her the Titanic.

That is how husband Offset, described the new wedding ring and wedding band he gave her, the “Titanic Diamond.”

The main diamond is in the shape of a heart and the wedding band has mini hearts.

He captioned the video on Instagram of him placing the new ring on her finger, happy birthday to my Queen you deserve everything that come your way I love you and our family together

