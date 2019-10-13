Ja Rule Says Fyre Festival Bosses Tried To Rip Him Off Too

(AllHipHop News) Ja Rule is still working to restore his reputation after his involvement with the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Ja Rule isn’t ruling out giving his plans for the infamous Fyre Festival another shot.

The hip-hop star joined forces with jailed impresario Billy McFarland to promote the 2017 event in the Bahamas, which was labeled a scam after organizers charged attendees between $5,000 and $250,000 per ticket, only to cancel the event almost immediately after attendees arrived at the festival site.

However, the musician stands by the concept for the event and is ready to give his foray into the event planning business another shot.

Read more here SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: