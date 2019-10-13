Georgetown Cuts Fabolous From Rally Over Past Domestic Violence

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Fabolous and his fiancé Emily B have put their romance back on track, but some old domestic violence charges against the rapper have come back to bother him.

Fab was supposed to perform at Georgetown University for the 2019 “Hoya Madness” pep rally and concert this evening (October 11).

Georgetown University disinvited him after some students made a big deal out of Fab’s appearance.

Earlier this year, Fabolous worked out a plea deal to avoid any jail time for allegedly hitting Emily B during a heated confrontation in their New Jersey mansion.

Students were worried about the past domestic violence reports against Fabolous and boycotted his appearance, resulting in the gig being canceled.

“After engaging with students, we have canceled the musical act for the 2019 Hoya Madness. We take domestic violence very seriously and were unaware of the charges against the entertainer when he was booked through a third party entity,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Lee Reed said in a press release published by the University’s student newspaper, the Georgetown Voice.

“We are committed to enhanced vetting of future performers and doing all that we can to support a safe and respectful community,” Reed added.

Meanwhile, Fabolous and Emily B continue to celebrate their relationship, which is stronger than ever.

And Fab has lots of other work to tend to as well.

He is in Miami tonight for a gig at Cameo, and he’s slated to headline the Rolling Loud Festival in New York this weekend, with big names like Fat Joe, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Wu-Tang Clan, Wale, Moneybagg Yo and many others.

