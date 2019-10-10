CLOSE
Cincinnati: Passes New Law Ending Hair Discrimination

Cincinnati council voted to end hair discrimination by the vote of 7 to 1 which makes it illegal to discriminate against people with natural hair.

This is a step in the right direction.

Via USATODAY

Under the proposal, it would be against the law to discriminate against natural hair and natural hairstyles associated with race. If discrimination is found, a fine of $100 per day up to a total of $1,000 could be levied until the practice ends.

